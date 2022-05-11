Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard
Published

Coast Guard crew rescues injured sailors in Long Island Sound after vessel disabled by 'rogue wave'

Coast Guard battled tough conditions to rescue 4 crewmembers south of Montauk, New York

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Coast Guard crew stationed in Cape Cod rescued four injured sailors Sunday night after their vessel was damaged by a "rogue wave," officials said.

The Coast Guard’s MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew responded to the disabled vessel about 100 nautical miles south of the Long Island Sound after a wave took out its mast, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod said.

COAST GUARD STOPPING RECORD-BREAKING NUMBER OF HAITIAN MIGRANTS NEAR FLORIDA'S COAST

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that the vessel had been de-masted by a rogue wave, injuring all four crew-members," officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod's MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued four injured sailors from a disabled vessel south of the Long Island Sound on Sunday.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod's MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued four injured sailors from a disabled vessel south of the Long Island Sound on Sunday. (U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod)

The four crew members were sailing on a 39-foot vessel named Calypso that was based out of Mount Sinai, New York. They became stranded with only texting capabilities and an emergency position indicating radio beacon, officials said.

Video shows the helicopter crew working into the night to methodically hoist each injured sailor from the disabled vessel in the turbulent waters.

The injured crewmembers were on a 39-foot vessel named Calypso based out of Mount Sinai, New York.

The injured crewmembers were on a 39-foot vessel named Calypso based out of Mount Sinai, New York. (U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod)

"Battling heavy seas and challenging hoisting conditions, our MH-60T crew effectively rescued all four individuals," officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injured crewmembers were airlifted to Gabreski, New York, where they received medical care, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said.

The rescue took place waters about 80 miles south of Montauk, New York, according to officials.