Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Christmas gifts 2022: Marines deliver toys with snowmobiles, aircraft to remote Alaskan villages

In total, the Toys for Tots program delivers 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children each year.

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Santa makes a special visit to West Point Video

Santa makes a special visit to West Point

The West Point Band performs 'Deck the Halls' and 'Joy to the World' — and Santa Claus makes an appearance.

The Marines’ "Always Faithful" motto takes a whole new meaning around Christmastime as troops brave wintery and often dangerous conditions to deliver thousands of gifts hundreds of miles to children in remote Alaskan villages.

Giving Santa a much-needed break, Marines with Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, also known as the Alaska Marines, use snowmobiles and aircraft to support Toys for Tots and make sure children have something to open for the holidays.

"Really, it seems like a lot of trouble, but it’s not," said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Keith Lowell, according to KMSP. "To see the sparkle in these kids’ eyes when they see Santa Claus coming into their school. When they come up and they get a gift from Santa Claus, it’s so special."

After the toys are sorted at a base near Anchorage, Marines transport them 500 miles north to the city of Kotzebue, according to the report.

WINTER STORM BRINGS BELOW-FREEZING TEMPERATURES TO US – THESE ARE THE RECORDS THEY COULD BREAK

Located 26 miles above the Arctic Circle, Kotzebue is a travel destination for shopping.

  • A photo of a Marine Santa on a snowmobile
    Image 1 of 3

    A Marine Santa on a snowmobile in Alaska. (Department of Defense)

  • Santa holding a gift
    Image 2 of 3

    Marines dressed as Santa Claus give out gifts to children. (Official III Marine Expeditionary Force)

  • A photo of Santa
    Image 3 of 3

    Santa holding an ornament that reads, "Merry Christmas." (Department of Defense)

The Marines, many donning Santa hats, jackets, and pants, utilize the central hub to then disperse the gifts to the remote communities, hopping on snowmobiles and confronting sub-zero temperatures.

HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: THESE ARE ALL AMERICAN MADE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Toys for Tots program is run by the Marine Corps and a nonprofit foundation. It started in 1947.

In total, the program delivers 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children each year.