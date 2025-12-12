Christmas brawl erupts in wealthy Massachusetts enclave during holiday celebration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wild brawl broke out last weekend during a Christmas celebration on Nantucket island in Massachusetts.

The melee, which was caught on video, occurred Saturday on Federal Street during the 51st Nantucket Christmas Stroll, the Nantucket Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the area to watch the arrival of Santa Claus in the wealthy enclave.

In video footage, a group of men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s can be seen arguing and shoving one another in the middle of the street.

The groups eventually split into two. In one group, two older men are seen shoving each other.

In another, a younger man is seen pushing another individual. Someone then jumps on the back of the assailant, who is thrown to the ground.

A full brawl then breaks out as several people are seen throwing haymakers at one another.

"It was kind of like the Jets and the Sharks from ‘West Side Story,’ only in Ralph Lauren and Burberry," a witness told KISS108, referring to the two gangs in the musical. "It was 20-somethings versus, like, 60-somethings."

"It was crazy," she added. "It was mayhem."

It was unclear what prompted the street fight.

Officers with the Nantucket Police Department responded to the scene at around 2 p.m., but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, the department told Fox News Digital.