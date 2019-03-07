Chris Watts says he keeps pictures of pregnant wife, daughters he killed in prison cell

Chris Watts’ description of talking to pictures of his dead family every night – even reading a book to his daughter – came during the same conversation in which the Colorado man vividly detailed how he choked his pregnant wife and smothered his daughters with one of their blankets as they pleaded with him to stop.

Watts — who is serving a life sentence for killing Shannan Watts and their two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, on Aug. 13 — detailed the day he placed his arms around his pregnant wife and strangled her in a five-hour jailhouse interview with investigators.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation released the recordings from a Feb. 18 interview as part of an open records request, FOX31 reported.

Watts told investigators that he wished he never killed his family and today he keeps pictures of Shanann and his daughters in his prison cell.

“I have pictures of my wife and kids in my cell, and every morning and every night, I talk to them. I have this book I used to read for CeCe, and I remember that book, I read it to her every night,” Watts said, adding that he found God following his arrest and conviction.

"I never knew I could have a relationship with God like I do now," he told investigators. "It's like the amazing grace with all of this, but I just wish nobody had to pay any kind of price for this ... I know there is a purpose for everybody, I just hope I can find mine."

Watts proceeded to detail the murders and recalled on the day of the slayings he and his pregnant wife had sex before falling back asleep. He then woke up, made breakfast and went back upstairs to tell Shannan Watts he no longer loved her. At the time, Watts was having an affair with Nichol Kessinger, who she met at his work.

Shannan Watts began to cry, according to Watts, accused him of having an affair and vowed he would never see their daughters again.

Watts said he placed his arms around his pregnant wife and strangled her as he sat on top of her.

"I wish I could've just let go....but I just couldn't let go...like someone was just holding you, keeping you from letting go," he told investigators of the moment.

“I was getting the sheet off the bed, and [Bella] walked in. She had her little pink blanket with her. She was like, ‘What is wrong with Mommy?’” Watts said. “I said, ‘She doesn’t feel good.’ And, that is when I started to carry her downstairs. I attempted to pick her up, but lost grip. I just had to pull.”

He put his wife’s body in his truck and told his daughters to get into the vehicle before driving to a secluded oil field where he worked. He recalled to investigators smothering his daughters in the truck with Celeste’s blue blanket.

“She said, ‘What happened to CeCe?’ She said, ‘Is the exact same thing going to happen to me, as CeCe?” Watts said.

The convicted murderer said Bella’s final words to him were, “Daddy, no!” which he claims haunts him in prison.

“I don’t know if I said, 'Yes,' like a horrible person. Or, if I just put the blanket over her, and did the same thing. I hear it every day [in prison], when Bella was talking to me,” he recalled.

Watts said he decided to plead guilty to the murder charges because he didn’t want a yearslong trial.