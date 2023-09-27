Child dies at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas, officials say

A child has died at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, the Air Force announced Wednesday.

The base said in a statement that the death happened last Thursday, Sept. 21, and that "attempts to revive the child by first responders were unsuccessful."

"The cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations," the statement added. "The investigation remains open and ongoing pending medical examiner results."

The age of the child has not been released. The base has single family homes on-site.

"The 22d Air Refueling Wing (ARW) is the host unit of McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas," the base says on its website. "The wing is part of 18th Air Force, a numbered Air Force within Air Mobility Command. The 22 ARW has been and continues to be involved in a number of operations providing air refueling, humanitarian airlift and aeromedical evacuation missions around the globe."

"The wing's 17 squadrons (16 at McConnell AFB, one at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire) combine for a force of approximately 3,500 active-duty military members," it continues.

"The wing’s primary mission includes the delivery of global air refueling capabilities, both conventional and unconventional, to U.S. armed forces, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and coalition allied aircraft using the KC-135 Stratotanker," the base’s website also says.

Earlier this year, U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Quameir Harding, a unit deployment manager for the 27th Special Operations Communications Squadron, was pronounced deceased after being found unresponsive outside a gym at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Cannon Air Force Base, which is home to the 27th SOCS, is located in eastern New Mexico on 3,800 acres of land about 15 miles from the border with Texas.

"Q was well known for his mentorship and growing the next generation," U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Wingler, 27th SOCS commander, said in a statement at the time. "He expressed this in so many ways from the Cannon Air Force Base men’s basketball coach to the junior enlisted and officers he molded in the 27 Special Operations Communications Squadron. He left a lasting impression on Cannon and in the Air Force."

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.