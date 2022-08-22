Chicago weekend violence: 6-year-old girl among 37 shot, 4 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 37 people were shot and four killed in Chicago between Friday and Sunday, according to Chicago police.

A 6-year-old girl was struck in the arm by gunfire in one incident on the South Side of Chicago around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said that the girl was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, according to ABC7.

She is at least the eighth child younger than 16 to be shot in the city in a week, police told The Chicago Tribune.

Other incidents included a drive-by shooting on Friday in which one person was killed and four others were wounded on the West Side at around 6 p.m. The victims ranged in age from 31 to 56.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in another incident while standing outside at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the 600-block of West 89th Street, according to police. One of the men, who was in his early 20s, got hit in the face, neck and chest. The second, 43, was struck in the back.

Five others were wounded in a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight Saturday, including a 40-year-old woman and two men in their 30s who were struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two men in their early 30s were hit in the Washington Park shooting and taken to the hospital in good condition. Police have no one in custody related to the incident, according to CBS Chicago.

"I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," a bystander reportedly told CBS.

Another man, 21, was shot and killed during the early hours of Sunday in Canaryville on the South Side after being struck multiple times throughout his body. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, though his name has yet to be released and no one is in custody.

At least 44 people were shot and eight killed last weekend, according to Chicago police.