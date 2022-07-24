Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago weekend shootings leave 4 dead and 51 injured

A Chicago 16-year-old is among the dead after the weekend's shootings

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people are dead and an additional 51 are injured after a weekend of gun violence in Chicago.

Since Friday night, according to FOX 32, a total of 55 people have been injured across the city, including one incident where a car drove by a Church on July 23 where a funeral was going on and the occupant shot three people, according to police.

Police told Fox News Digital that three people were shot in the 0-100 block of East 108th St. at around 2:30 p.m. on July 23, which is outside the Universal Community Missionary church.

According to police, the victims range in age from 20 years old to 37 years old and were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

CHICAGO POLICE SAY MULTIPLE SHOT AT CHURCH FUNERAL

Police officers attend a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Police officers attend a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police said that a 20-year-old male was shot in the abdomen, shoulder, and leg. Another victim, a 37-year-old male was shot in the upper right thigh. The third victim is a 25-year-old male who was shot in the upper right side of the back.

On Sunday evening at around 6 p.m., a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on the city's South Side after being shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect hasn't been arrested, according to police.

CHICAGO 13-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WHILE SITTING IN CAR

During a verbal altercation inside a South Side home on Sunday, a 37-year-old male attempted to intervene in an argument between a male offender and a 25-year-old female and was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The female suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and is in stable condition.

Police said the incident was domestic related.

In another incident on early Sunday morning, a group of males were in the process of changing a tire on the street when a dark SUV drove by with a male exiting the vehicle and firing multiple shots, then fleeing the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One 30-year-old individual was shot in the face and pronounced dead on the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Police say that no suspects are in custody.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.