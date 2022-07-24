Chicago weekend shootings leave 4 dead and 51 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people are dead and an additional 51 are injured after a weekend of gun violence in Chicago.

Since Friday night, according to FOX 32, a total of 55 people have been injured across the city, including one incident where a car drove by a Church on July 23 where a funeral was going on and the occupant shot three people, according to police.

Police told Fox News Digital that three people were shot in the 0-100 block of East 108th St. at around 2:30 p.m. on July 23, which is outside the Universal Community Missionary church.

According to police, the victims range in age from 20 years old to 37 years old and were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police said that a 20-year-old male was shot in the abdomen , shoulder, and leg. Another victim, a 37-year-old male was shot in the upper right thigh. The third victim is a 25-year-old male who was shot in the upper right side of the back.

On Sunday evening at around 6 p.m., a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on the city's South Side after being shot in the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect hasn't been arrested, according to police.

During a verbal altercation inside a South Side home on Sunday, a 37-year-old male attempted to intervene in an argument between a male offender and a 25-year-old female and was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The female suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and is in stable condition.

Police said the incident was domestic related.

In another incident on early Sunday morning, a group of males were in the process of changing a tire on the street when a dark SUV drove by with a male exiting the vehicle and firing multiple shots, then fleeing the area.

One 30-year-old individual was shot in the face and pronounced dead on the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say that no suspects are in custody.