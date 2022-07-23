Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago police respond near church amid reports of shooting at funeral

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said officers were responding to the area where the church is located

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The Chicago Police Department are responding to the area of a church amid reports that shots were fired during a funeral on Saturday afternoon.

Police told Fox News Digital they are responding to a shooting incident the 10800 block of South State St. in Chicago, Illinois, but did not give a number of how many people were shot. 

Universal Community Missionary church is on the 10800 block of South State St.

People walk past police car on June 26, 2013 in Chicago.

People walk past police car on June 26, 2013 in Chicago. (iStock)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.