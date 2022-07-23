Chicago police respond near church amid reports of shooting at funeral
A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said officers were responding to the area where the church is located
The Chicago Police Department are responding to the area of a church amid reports that shots were fired during a funeral on Saturday afternoon.
Police told Fox News Digital they are responding to a shooting incident the 10800 block of South State St. in Chicago, Illinois, but did not give a number of how many people were shot.
Universal Community Missionary church is on the 10800 block of South State St.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.