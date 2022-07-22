Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago 13-year-old boy shot in broad daylight while sitting in car

The shooting Friday morning injured three people as crime in Chicago continues to plague the nation's third largest city

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A 13-year-old boy was shot in Chicago on Friday in the city's west side, along with two others.

The shooting took place at around 8:00 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three individuals were sitting in a car when they "heard shots and felt pain," police said.

Police said that the teenager was shot in the leg, and a 33-year-old female was shot in the "buttocks and back."

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (iStock)

Another person who was injured, a 21-year-old male, sustained a graze wound in his shoulder but refused medical attention.

According to police, the three victims transported themselves to a nearby hospital.

