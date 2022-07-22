Chicago 13-year-old boy shot in broad daylight while sitting in car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 13-year-old boy was shot in Chicago on Friday in the city's west side, along with two others.

The shooting took place at around 8:00 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three individuals were sitting in a car when they "heard shots and felt pain," police said.

Police said that the teenager was shot in the leg, and a 33-year-old female was shot in the "buttocks and back."

Another person who was injured, a 21-year-old male, sustained a graze wound in his shoulder but refused medical attention.

According to police, the three victims transported themselves to a nearby hospital.