Chicago
Published

Chicago weekend shootings leave 6 dead, 31 total wounded; One victim fatally stabbed, police say

Six people fatally shot as a result of weekend violence, cops say

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones
Thirty-one people were wounded in 23 shootings citywide over the weekend in Chicago, where seven people were killed, police said Monday. 

The nearly two-dozen shootings occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said. Of the seven fatal incidents, six people died from shootings while one succumbed to a stabbing.

Bullet casings litter the street as police investigate the scene of a shooting on West Congress Parkway in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. 

Bullet casings litter the street as police investigate the scene of a shooting on West Congress Parkway in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.  (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The 31 shooting victims are believed to have ranged in age from 17 to 61, although police records did not specify two of the victims’ ages. 

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times during a domestic incident inside a building on West Walton Street near North Homan Avenue, CPD and sources said. Police arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m. Sunday.  

Authorities rushed the victim to a local hospital, but she could not be saved. Police are interviewing a person of interest, though no charges were immediately announced.

Chicago cops can’t remove squatters from homes Video

CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 4 INJURED, POLICE SAY

Shortly thereafter, two women were arguing in the area of South Kilbourn Avenue and West 64th Street when "an unknown male approached and fired shots," CPD said. Police did not identify the age of either of the women, but said one person was shot and was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The weekend’s other slain victims were ages 23, 23, 26, 34 and 37. 

CHICAGO 15-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO HIGH SCHOOL DESPITE METAL DETECTORS BEING IN PLACE

Ojani Cruz, 19, photo courtesy Chicago Police Department

Ojani Cruz, 19, photo courtesy Chicago Police Department

Meanwhile, police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old man for the May 29 attempted murder of a 21-year-old woman who is now paralyzed, according to authorities and CWB Chicago

The suspect, Ojani Cruz, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and was ordered held without bail, the outlet reported. But local judges and prosecutors had previously gone easy on Cruz, the report states.

After he was found with an illegal gun during an April traffic stop, a judge released him without bail, but with required electronic monitoring, CWB Chicago reported. A different judge later released him from the electronic monitoring and prosecutors moved his case to a restorative justice program than provided individuals with "restorative conferences and peace circles," the outlet reported.

