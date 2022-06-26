Chicago suburb warehouse temporary employee charged after allegedly fatally shooting 1, injuring 2 others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A temporary employee in a suburban Chicago warehouse is being charged after allegedly shooting three coworkers Saturday morning, one of which died.

Charles McKnight, a Chicago resident, allegedly opened fire in a WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning after allegedly robbing two coworkers at gunpoint, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department who spoke with FOX 32. Police were called to the scene at 6:25 a.m., and McKnight left the warehouse.

Coworkers told police that McKnight was working the overnight shift and allegedly robbed two coworkers of a watch and wallet while at gunpoint. When other coworkers confronted McKnight about the robberies, he allegedly shot three of them, with one person pronounced dead.

According to the report, police say McKnight was with a temporary employment agency and WeatherTech was his assignment as of June 9.

CHICAGO 5-MONTH-OLD BABY GIRL DIES AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE HEAD: 'A DISGRACE'

He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder.

A 25-year-old man is described to be in critical condition after the shooting and a 43-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and released, according to the report.

Central Hightower, 37, died in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a suburb of Chicago.