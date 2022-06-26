Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago suburb warehouse temporary employee charged after allegedly fatally shooting 1, injuring 2 others

Two people were injured and one person died in the suburban Chicago shooting on Saturday

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A temporary employee in a suburban Chicago warehouse is being charged after allegedly shooting three coworkers Saturday morning, one of which died.

Charles McKnight, a Chicago resident, allegedly opened fire in a WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning after allegedly robbing two coworkers at gunpoint, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department who spoke with FOX 32. Police were called to the scene at 6:25 a.m., and McKnight left the warehouse.

Charles McKnight, a Chicago resident, allegedly opened fire in a WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning after allegedly robbing two coworkers at gunpoint

Charles McKnight, a Chicago resident, allegedly opened fire in a WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning after allegedly robbing two coworkers at gunpoint (Bolingbrook Police Department)

Coworkers told police that McKnight was working the overnight shift and allegedly robbed two coworkers of a watch and wallet while at gunpoint. When other coworkers confronted McKnight about the robberies, he allegedly shot three of them, with one person pronounced dead.

According to the report, police say McKnight was with a temporary employment agency and WeatherTech was his assignment as of June 9.

CHICAGO 5-MONTH-OLD BABY GIRL DIES AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE HEAD: 'A DISGRACE'

WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois

WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, Illinois (FOX 32)

He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree murder.

A 25-year-old man is described to be in critical condition after the shooting and a 43-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and released, according to the report.

Central Hightower, 37, died in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bolingbrook, Illinois, is a suburb of Chicago.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.