Chicago 5-month-old baby girl dies after being shot in the head: 'A disgrace'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A five-month-old baby girl died in Chicago after being shot in the head while sitting in a car Friday.

The Chicago Police Department said the deadly shooting happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of S. South Shore when the female infant was sitting inside a vehicle.

A second unknown vehicle approached, and an occupant fired shots from inside, police said.

The baby girl, since identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital. She was initially listed as in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

FOX NEWS ANALYST GIANNO CALDWELL REMEMBERS BROTHER, 18, FATALLY SHOT IN CHICAGO: ‘ALL I WANT… IS JUSTICE’

A second victim, a 41-year-old male, was traveling in a separate vehicle and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the eye area, police said.

He was initially reported in good condition.

Police said Friday night that there are no offenders in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, told FOX 32 Chicago that the suspect vehicle is possibly a red Chrysler and the shooter is possibly an unidentified female. He said he hoped surveillance cameras or witnesses with her information would be able to help identify her further and bring her to justice.

"And it’s supposed to have been a female shooter, and my message to her, it won’t be long because I hope one of these cameras or somebody got her information and knows how she looks," he said.

"You just took this baby’s life. This baby was an infant, this baby didn’t do nothing to you," Holmes added. "We understand it may have been two cars shooting back and forth at each other."

"We’re not going to stand for this in this city," Holmes told FOX 32. "We need this city to do what we got to do to put eyes on this young lady, on this driver until both of them have been arrested because this is disgusting, this is a disgrace, this is as low as you can get."

Ja'Mal Green, another community activist who is running for mayor of Chicago, said he is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the 5-month-old’s death.

"A 5-month-old girl was just shot in the head in Chicago. My heart breaks for this young girl & her family," he said in a statement. "I am offering a $5,000 reward NOW to someone who comes forward to give answers that can lead to an arrest & conviction! $2,500 when they are arrested, $2,500 when convicted. It’s time to get to the root of this violence so we can create a better city for our Children."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This comes as more than a dozen people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend. Early Friday morning, the 18-year-old brother of Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell was shot and killed in the 11400 block of S. Vincennes. Chicago police said Sunday that still no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting that also wounded two other people.