Chicago shooting leaves 'multiple' injured: police

Multiple were shot Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, authorities told Fox News.

Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported.

The shooting came as the city continues to experience a crime wave. A recent disturbing video shows a woman in Chicago's North Side screaming while being tackled and robbed at gunpoint.

A recent report predicted that Chicago carjackings in 2022 will be 6 times as high as in 2014.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.