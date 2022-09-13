Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Chicago shooting leaves 'multiple' injured: police

The Chicago shooting occurred near Washington Park but authorities did not say how many were injured

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Chicago 911 dispatcher resigns over lack of support from Lori Lightfoot Video

Chicago 911 dispatcher resigns over lack of support from Lori Lightfoot

Keith Thornton Jr., explains why he resigned as a 911 dispatcher as crime continues to rise and law enforcement feels unsupported

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple were shot Tuesday in Chicago, authorities said. 

The Chicago Police Department dispatched officers to the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive near Washington Park, authorities told Fox News. 

Several people were taken to local hospitals, Fox Chicago reported. 

ILLINOIS OFFICIALS SEND 90 MIGRANTS TO ANOTHER SUBURBAN CHICAGO TOWN WITH LITTLE NOTICE

Chicago police attempted to pull over a carjacked vehicle on Monday night and traded gunfire with the suspects, shooting one and taking two others into custody. A shooting on Tuesday night injured multiple people, police said. 

Chicago police attempted to pull over a carjacked vehicle on Monday night and traded gunfire with the suspects, shooting one and taking two others into custody. A shooting on Tuesday night injured multiple people, police said.  (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

The shooting came as the city continues to experience a crime wave. A recent disturbing video shows a woman in Chicago's North Side screaming while being tackled and robbed at gunpoint.

A recent report predicted that Chicago carjackings in 2022 will be 6 times as high as in 2014. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.