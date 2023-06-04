Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago shooting kills 1, wounds 6 at gathering to honor man killed in car accident 4 years ago

Verbal altercation led to multiple offenders opening fire in shooting on Chicago's West Side, cops said

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A 25-year-old woman in Chicago was killed in a shooting that left six others wounded, after an argument broke out early Sunday at a gathering to honor the life of a man killed in a car crash four years ago, according to police and local reports.

The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street in the city’s West Side neighborhood of Austin, the Chicago Police Department said.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found the 25-year-old woman lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the shots were fired into a crowd of people who were celebrating the life of a man who died in a traffic crash four years ago, FOX32 Chicago reported. 

TEEN KILLED 4 OTHERS WOUNDED IN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE ON CHICAGO'S SOUTH SIDE

police cars parked near shooting scene

Seven people were shot, one fatally, around 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street in the city’s Austin neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

There was a verbal altercation before multiple offenders began shooting, Deputy Chief Adnardo Gutierrez told reporters at the scene.

police at the shooting scene

Police said a 25-year-old Chicago woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after she was shot multiple times. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Two other gunshot victims were a 17-year-old female and a 27-year-old male, who were both shot in the leg, police said. A 28-year-old man was also shot in the leg and hospitalized.

Two 29-year-old men were also wounded in the shooting, with one suffering a gunshot wound to his chest and arm.

bystanders and police on the scene

The victims were part of a group that had gathered to honor the life of a man who was killed in a car crash four years ago, according to authorities. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

The sixth wounded victim, a 28-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot to an ear, police said.

OFF-DUTY CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT AFTER MOVING GARBAGE CANS BLOCKING ALLEYWAY

None of the victim’s names were immediately released.

No suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.

Police said no additional details were available at this time, as the investigation continues.