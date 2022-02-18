Expand / Collapse search
Chicago police nab man suspected in retail store ransacking spree

The thefts occurred around three locations in less than a two-week period, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A suspected retail thief stole more than $20,000 in merchandise in several stores across Chicago, authorities said Friday. 

Jerome Williams, 19, was arrested Thursday nearly 200 miles away from the city in Galesburg, Illinois, the Chicago Police Department said. 

He is charged with five felony counts of retail theft over $300 and one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, police said.

    Jerome Williams, 19, allegedly stole more than $20,000 from retail stores across Chicago last year.

    A pedestrian walks across Michigan Ave., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, past a Chicago police department vehicle, a few blocks north of the raised Michigan Avenue bridge over the Chicago river.

    Police said robbers committed a pair of back-to-back robberies at Prada and Hermes — two high-end luxury stores that sit directly across from one another on East Oak Street.

The alleged thefts occurred on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue; Dec. 12 and Dec. 21 in the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue; and Dec. 21 in the 900 block of West North Avenue.

Williams was scheduled to appear in court Friday. 

Large-scale retail thefts have plagued multiple cities, including Chicago. In January, a store was taken for more than $50,000 in merchandise by a group a day after the shop was featured in a local news profile.  

Ten shoplifters stormed into Cynthia’s Consignments and ripped items from the shelves before fleeing in waiting getaway cars, FOX 32 Chicago reported. 

Your Money