Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police charge boy, 15, with attempted murder of rideshare driver

Teen charged with one felony count of attempted murder

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Gun violence in Chicago soars during first four months of 2021Video

Gun violence in Chicago soars during first four months of 2021

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones hears from residents of the Windy City impacted by the shootings.

A 15-year-old in Chicago has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a rideshare driver months after the victim was shot multiple times while sitting in his car earlier this year, police said Tuesday.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged Monday with one felony count of attempted murder, the Chicago Police Department announced Tuesday.

CHICAGO WEEKEND VIOLENCE: 6 KILLED, INCLUDING 13-YEAR-OLD BOY, 28 PEOPLE WOUNDED IN SHOOTINGS

CHICAGO MAN BITES OFF PARTS OF COUPLE’S EARS, GOUGES EYES IN ‘HORROR MOVIE’ ATTACK: REPORT

Police said he was involved in the Feb. 27 shooting of a 46-year-old rideshare driver. The victim was sitting in his parked vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. when someone in a group of five to six people opened fire, striking him in the face and shoulder, authorities said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not release additional information regarding the teenager’s arrest but said he is due to appear in juvenile court later in the day.

It was not clear if any others would be charged for the shooting.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Your Money