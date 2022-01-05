Chicago to add hundreds of homicide detectives following bloody 2021, top cop says

The Chicago Police Department is adding 200 homicide detectives to the force after the city notched the most homicides it’s seen in a quarter-century.

Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that 200 new detectives will be brought in this year, saying 100 of them are already under training and the city is planning to promote another 100 officers to detectives. The increase will bring the total number of homicide detectives to 1,300.

Chicago capped off 2021 with 797 homicides , the most seen in the city since 1996. The homicides last year were 25 more than recorded in 2020. Other cities in the nation saw an increase in homicides last year, but Chicago ended the year with more than any other city.

Brown said there will be an increase in police cameras and license plate readers near expressways and retail locations to assist with the crimes . The department plans to expand its Carjacking Task Force efforts, as well as focus on the wellness of its police members.

He added while speaking to the media that the goal of the department is "building trust, getting out of the squad car, getting out from behind the desk."

"That's the linchpin to solving all crimes, perceptions of crime, perception of safety and actual safety," he said.

Brown said the department received 7,200 applications last year from people hoping to become police officers. He hopes to double the amount of applications this year.

Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the main enemy of the city is illegal guns and the city will also focus on cracking down on gangs.

"In too many neighborhoods, gangs are targeting young boys – young boys with promise, young boys with a whole history and opportunity in front of them," Lightfoot said. "But they’re targeting them with false promises of wealth, an easy life, and a sense of purpose and belonging."

