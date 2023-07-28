Expand / Collapse search
Chicago murder suspect had body of second alleged victim in home refrigerator: police

The badly beaten body of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18 while searching the apartment of Brandon Sanders earlier this month, cops say

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police officers found the badly beaten body of a woman earlier this month inside the refrigerator belonging to a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing another man, Chicago authorities said. 

Brandon Sanders, 33, is already charged with the murder, robbery and burglary in the May killing of Rasim Katanic, a 69-year-old who was a Bosnian War refugee. He was arrested June 29. 

In early July, authorities were searching Sanders' apartment when they discovered the body of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18.

Chicago man accused of murder

Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

"My heart is shattered in a million pieces," said Al-Sarraj's father, Khalil Sarraj. 

Authorities said Sanders climbed a stairwell on May 12 to a rooftop where Katanic was working on a cooler compressor atop Tahoora Sweets & Bakery. Katanic was later found stabbed to death on the roof. 

Sanders is being held without bail. 

At a hearing, his attorney said: "There are some issues with a mental state." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.