Chicago man allegedly shot, killed 2 people at party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say

A man free on bond for attempted murder and drug charges allegedly shot and killed two men last month in Chicago, prosecutors said this week.

Absalom Coakley, 29, allegedly fired a single shot with a .40-caliber handgun, striking 29-year-old Terrance Johnson Jr. in the back of the head in the early morning hours of Sept. 25 during a "video shoot party."

Around 50 people were in attendance, according to a court complaint obtained by Fox News. At about 3:45 a.m., a fight erupted in the kitchen moments before Coakley allegedly shot Johnson.

Seconds later, he got into another altercation with Terrance Young, 30, outside and fired at Young's face. Young collapsed on the ground, and Coakley fled in a vehicle with two other people, prosecutors said.

Witnesses identified Coakley from surveillance video.

He was arrested Oct. 3 as he was getting into a rideshare vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday, Fox Chicago reported. He was found with a .40-caliber handgun that is currently the subject of ballistics testing.

He has since been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, officials said. At the time of the arrest, Coakley was free on $15,000 deposit bond for an attempted murder case filed in 2016.

In addition, he was also on probation for a 2014 felony drug case that was considered "open and pending" because he repeatedly violated the conditions, prosecutors said.

Fox News has reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office regarding the case.

Coakley's public defender described him as a hardworking father of four who has ties to his community. The attorney said his client coaches football, works with the Chicago Park District and plays piano at a church where he also volunteers, according to the news outlet.

He has been held without bail in the new case.

"I find that based upon these charges, he’s a clear and present danger to the community," Judge Susana Ortiz said.