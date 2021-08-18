Chicago expressway shooting kills special ed teacher, 67, heading home from White Sox game

Chicago’s crime wave claimed another victim Tuesday night: a 67-year-old special education teacher who was fatally struck by a bullet while traveling home from a White Sox game, according to reports.

Denise Huguelet was pronounced dead at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to her back, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

The highway shooting, around 10 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway, was the 156th such crime in the city so far this year, surpassing the 128 total for all of 2020, and tripling the 52 total for all of 2019, the report said.

Huguelet was riding home with her husband when suspects in two other vehicles started firing at one another, and Huguelet was killed by a crossfire shot, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She and her husband had five children and 11 grandchildren, local media reported.

CHICAGO OFFICER INJURED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED ELLA FRENCH SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME

Illinois State Police later apprehended two suspects in connection with the shooting and recovered a handgun, FOX 32 reported.

State Police tracked down the suspects after a police helicopter spotted their vehicle speeding away from the site of the shooting, the station reported.

Huguelet, a resident of Orland Park, taught for 24 years in nearby Evergreen Park, was a beloved and dedicated educator, Evergreen Park Elementary School District 124 wrote in a Facebook post.

"Her passion for students and her dedication to the community showed in all aspects of her work," the school district’s statement said.

"Mrs. Huguelet’s nature with kids was kind, yet firm, to ensure that students were taught the independent skills they needed to be successful in their futures. She cared deeply about the academic needs of students, and the social and emotional well-being of every students’ needs," the post continued.

CHICAGO MOM KILLED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN FRONT OF HER KIDS DAY BEFORE SON'S 7TH BIRTHDAY: FAMILY

"An Evergreen Park native, she was a dear friend to many colleagues who will remember her character as pure, honest, fair and kind. She was an incredible woman whose memory will always be with us."

"She was a dear friend to many colleagues who will remember her character as pure, honest, fair and kind. She was an incredible woman whose memory will always be with us." — School district statement

The Chicago White Sox, who played the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, also expressed condolences after learning about Huguelet’s death.

"Our hearts are broken for the family of Denise Huguelet," the team’s statement said. "She dedicated her career to making a difference in the lives of so many young students. The entire White Sox organization is deeply pained by the news of her passing and the loss of her warm, caring spirit that her friends, family and community remember well about Denise."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dan Ryan has seen 50 shootings this year, the Eisenhower Expressway 34, the Bishop Ford 25, the Kennedy five and the Edens three, according to FOX 32.

Earlier this year, the Illinois State Police received $12.5 million to install high-definition cameras to help prevent expressway shootings and gather evidence to solve those cases that occur, the station reported.