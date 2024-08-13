Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Chicago anti-Israel DNC protest groups handed loss by federal judge just days before start

Anti-Israel groups wanted to rally within sight and sound of Chicago's United Center

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Pro-Israel group fighting for permit to march near DNC

Pro-Israel group fighting for permit to march near DNC

Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr on his group's longstanding request for a permit to march near the DNC while anti-Israel groups were allegedly approved for their own demonstrations.

A federal judge in Chicago handed anti-Israel protest groups a loss this week, rejecting their request for more space to protest the Gaza counteroffensive outside the Democratic National Convention next week.

Four groups seeking to organize protests – the Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the Anti-War Committee, Students for a Democratic Society at UIC, and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network – asked for parade permits giving them authorization to march over an expanded area.

The judge shut them down this week, rejecting their claim that the city's preferred protest route violates their First Amendment rights.

CHICAGO GETTING ‘WINDOW DRESSING’ TREATMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION: FORMER CHIEF

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers remarks

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a Secret Service Democratic National Convention security briefing on July 25, 2024, in Chicago. (Vincent Alban/Getty Images)

They want to take their protest nearer to the United Center, one of two locations for the DNC next week, and through a street that the Secret Service and local law enforcement planners have chosen to block off during the convention as part of the secured perimeter.

The judge denied all four permits and told the groups to use a different route, proposed by the city of Chicago, according to court filings.

Chicago convention center viewed in cityscape

The United Center in Chicago on Aug. 1, 2024. The city will host the Democratic National Convention at the United Center and at the McCormick Place Convention Center from Aug. 19 to 22. (Tannen Maury/AFP via Getty Images)

The groups sued the city and its transportation commissioner, alleging First Amendment violations, and asked for a preliminary injunction and for permission to march closer to the United Center.

Protesters gather outside the site of the walk through for the DNC in Chicago

Pro-Palestinian protesters have already held demonstrations outside the United Center. This group is pictured during a media walk-through of the facility in Chicago, May 22, 2024. (Reuters/Jim Vondruska)

The judge ruled against them Monday.

Chicago lawyers told the judge that the city had already granted concessions to the organizers, including allowing them to get closer to the United Center, one of two places where the convention will be held, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

Democratic National Convention

Signage is displayed during a walk-through of the Democratic National Convention on May 22, 2024, at the United Center. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Law enforcement sources previously told Fox News Digital that the original plan would have kept protesters out of sight and sound.

"We are going to basically never see a protester or rioters, period," one source said before the court fight. "The convention sites are completely cordoned off. There will be nobody that is not authorized."

Protest organizers reportedly expect tens of thousands of people to show up.

Chicago Prepares For Democratic National Convention

Signs to help prepare residents for the Democratic National Convention are posted near the United Center on Aug. 12, 2024 in Chicago. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Separately, pro-Israel organizers are looking to conduct counter demonstrations

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS PLAN DEMONSTRATIONS FOR DNC: ‘EQUIVALENT’ TO 1968

Chicago has hosted more major party political conventions than any other city – 14 Republican conventions and 11 Democratic ones between 1860 and 1996, according to the Chicago History Museum.

Police officers run in formation

Police officers run in formation as the Chicago Police Department conducts officer training at McCormick Place on June 6, 2024, in preparation for the Democratic National Convention. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Nominees coming out of Chicago conventions have included Abraham Lincoln, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Bill Clinton.

The infamous 1968 Democratic Convention nominated Hubert Humphrey, who went on to lose to Richard Nixon – who was himself nominated in Chicago in 1960.

The city has also hosted third-party conventions, including Libertarian and Green Party events.

Black and white photo shows demonstrations at 1968 DNC in Chicago

A police officer escorts a protester to a squad car surrounded by dozens of anti-Vietnam War demonstrators outside the Democratic National Convention, Chicago, August 1968. (Hulton Archive/Getty)

But the specter of violent 1968 clashes between anti-Vietnam War protesters and police is haunting this year's event as the anti-Israel groups hope to push the Democratic Party to drop its support for Israel's ongoing operation in Gaza, which came in response to a deadly terror attack that killed 1,200 on Oct. 7, 2023.

The DNC runs from Aug. 19 to 22.