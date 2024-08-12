Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Anti-Israel agitators plan demonstrations for Democratic National Convention: 'Equivalent' to 1968

Anti-Israel protests have occurred across US cities as the Israel-Hamas war continues

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel agitators in DC protest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress Video

Anti-Israel agitators in DC protest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress

Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators have gathered in Washington, D.C., to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress. (Credit: Mike Drewecki Camera)

Anti-Israel agitators are planning large demonstrations for the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago, as such protests have taken shape across the U.S. amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

"I think people really need to see it as the equivalent of the 1968 DNC in Chicago," Deanna Othman, a resident of Little Palestine, Chicago, which is home to a large population of Palestinian-Americans, told the Washington Post. 

The DNC will take place August 19 through August 22 and anti-Israel organizers are expecting "tens of thousands" of people to show up to demonstrate. 

"We don’t expect any changes — we’re still anticipating that there will be tens of thousands of people in the streets," national chair of the U.S. Palestinian Network Hatem Abudayyeh told the Post. 

'DEATH TO AMERICA' PAMPHLETS CIRCULATED AT COLLEGE ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT, EYEWITNESS SAYS

Anti-Israel protesters stage a demonstration on the steps of the New York Public Library

Anti-Israel protesters stage a demonstration on the steps of the New York Public Library on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.  (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

"Unless she clearly takes a stance and says this is not okay… that door is shut," Abudayyeh said of Vice President Harris, now the official Democratic nominee for president. President Biden's administration has been criticized over his position on the Israel-Hamas war. 

One of Harris' recent rallies was interrupted by anti-Israel protesters. The vice president told them the Biden administration was working hard to get a cease-fire deal and to get the hostages home. 

"You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking," she said, addressing the protesters directly. 

"We should demonstrate as Americans until the genocide is over and humanitarian aid is flooding into Gaza," Aladdin Nassar, another Little Palestine resident, told the Post. "It almost doesn’t matter who the president is, or the candidate. When you’re looking at the enormity of the suffering and what’s happening, it almost feels like what she’s doing is a rhetorical exercise until or unless there’s an actual change in policy."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Anti-Israel protesters stage a demonstration outside of the New York Public Library

Anti-Israel protesters stage a demonstration outside the New York Public Library on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The demonstrators continue to demand a ceasefire in Gaza as they march from Union Square to the New York Public Library. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Two anti-Israel agitators were arrested at NASCAR’s second annual Chicago Street Race in July after locking themselves inside the fence for 40 minutes. 

The activists held up a sign that took aim at Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that read, "[Pritzker]: We charge genocide" and "Bombs for Gaza, prisons for Illinois." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anti-Israel protests also took over college campuses across the U.S. this spring, as some universities canceled graduation ceremonies and transitioned to online classes. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.