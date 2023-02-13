Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Chicago 16-year-old charged in fatal shootings that left 2 students dead

IL teenager killed 2 students, wounded 2 others in shooting near high school

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded.

The suspect, whose name was not released, has a bond court hearing Saturday, Chicago police said Friday.

The teenager is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He also is charged as a juvenile with aggravated discharge of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful use of a weapon.

CHICAGO POLICE WITNESS DOUBLE SHOOTING BEFORE FIRING BACK

A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shootings of two students near a Chicago school. 

A 16-year-old boy was charged in the fatal shootings of two students near a Chicago school. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting occurred Dec. 16 near Benito Juarez High School as classes were being dismissed.

Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were both shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital. Another boy and a girl, both 15, also were wounded, police said.