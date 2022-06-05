Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Chattanooga shooting leaves 3 dead and 14 injured, some struck by fleeing cars

Chattanooga Police suspect that multiple shooting were involved in the incident

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting near a bar in downtown Chattanooga has left three people dead and 14 others injured.

"This is clearly a tragic event for the families involved and the victims," Chattanooga police Chief Celeste Murphy said Sunday.

Murphy said 14 people were gunshot victims during the incident, while three other people were struck by vehicles. Two people died from gunshot wounds and a third person died from injuries sustained when they were struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to reporting from Fox 13.

Police suspect that multiple shooters were involved in the incident near Mary’s Bar and Grill on McCallie Avenue just after 2 A.M. Sunday, with several of the victims remaining in critical condition.

MASS SHOOTING IN PHILADELPHIA LEAVES 3 DEAD, AT LEAST 11 INJURED 

A Chattanooga police car

A Chattanooga police car (Chattanooga Police Department)

"Several of them are life-threatening injuries. I don’t have much more than that at this time," a spokesperson for Chattanooga Police said.

So far no arrests have been made and police are asking for the community's help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is once again a situation in which we find that we need help from the community to help us out with this, because we cannot do this by ourselves," Murphy said. 

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee