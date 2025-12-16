Charlotte train stabbing 911 calls capture pleas for help after illegal immigrant allegedly attacked passenger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released 911 audio from a December stabbing on a Charlotte light rail train captured the frantic efforts of passengers as they struggled to help the victim, who was allegedly attacked by a twice-deported illegal immigrant.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released four 911 calls tied to the stabbing of Kenyon Kareem-Shemar Dobie, 24, who was attacked just before 5 p.m. on a Blue Line train in north Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 5, just over three months after the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte train.

One 911 call captures a male bystander jumping in to assist Dobie in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing attack.

"We need police and medics. Somebody got stabbed on the train!" the caller is heard telling the dispatcher while trying to keep Dobie responsive. "No, no, please talk to me. You’re going to be here for your kids, right?"

CHARLOTTE PRIORITIZES $3.4M TRANSIT MARKETING BLITZ OVER SAFETY AFTER RECENT STABBINGS, GOP CHAIR SAYS

In the audio, obtained by Fox News Digital, good Samaritans are heard applying lifesaving measures before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

"He's awake right now. He is breathing right now," the caller said. "You're not going to die. You're not gonna die. We've got a rag and, like, a jacket applying pressure."

READ THE DISPATCH NOTES – APP USERS, CLICK HERE

In dispatch notes reviewed by Fox News Digital, authorities say that the 24-year-old had suffered from a "serious chest wound."

As the blood loss worsens, the good Samaritans are heard urging Dobie to stay upright.

"Stay up, stay up, stay up," one passenger is heard saying. "You’re not going to die. Please, stay with me. They’re coming. They’re coming for you. Stay with me. Stay with me."

CONGRESS TO HOLD CRIME HEARING IN CHARLOTTE FOLLOWING DEADLY LIGHT RAIL ATTACK

When Dobie appears to choke, the dispatcher is heard walking the bystander through on how to roll him carefully onto his side.

"Turn him on his side so he doesn’t choke," the dispatcher says.

"We’re trying! Please relax, please relax," a passenger tells Dobie. "I don’t want you to choke, OK? But you got to calm down."

Moments later, police and emergency responders arrived at the Lynx Blue Line station.

"They should be pulling up any minute," the dispatcher says.

"OK, the police are here," the caller replies.

Dobie was transported to a hospital for treatment for "serious injuries and severe lacerations."

WATCH: Another Charlotte train attack ignites debate over crime

Federal authorities have charged Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, 33, a twice-deported Honduran national with a violent criminal record, in connection with the stabbing. He faces one count of illegal reentry by a removed alien and one count of committing an act of violence on a mass transportation system.

Police incident records obtained by Fox News Digital confirm that the attacker used a knife and fled the scene immediately after stabbing Dobie in the chest around 4:49 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Brevard Street.

READ THE INCIDENT REPORT – APP USERS, CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, FBI Director Kash Patel criticized the suspect’s repeated illegal returns to the U.S.

"An individual who was deported twice, convicted of violent crimes, and repeatedly reentered our country illegally had no business being on a public train in Charlotte, or anywhere near American citizens," Patel said. "What happened on that light rail is exactly what occurs when our borders are treated like suggestions instead of laws."