Minnesota
Published

Charges filed against accused Minnesota health clinic shooter Gregory Paul Ulrich

Ulrich is accused of killing one and injuring four earlier this week

Greg Norman
Greg Norman
Prosecutors announced charges Thursday against Gregory Paul Ulrich, the 67-year-old accused of killing one and injuring four after opening fire at a Minnesota health clinic earlier this week. 

A criminal complaint filed in Wright County states that Ulrich has been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count each of felony use of an explosive device and carrying a pistol without a permit. 

The incident unfolded Tuesday at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, outside of Minneapolis. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

