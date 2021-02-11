Charges filed against accused Minnesota health clinic shooter Gregory Paul Ulrich

Prosecutors announced charges Thursday against Gregory Paul Ulrich, the 67-year-old accused of killing one and injuring four after opening fire at a Minnesota health clinic earlier this week.

A criminal complaint filed in Wright County states that Ulrich has been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and one count each of felony use of an explosive device and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The incident unfolded Tuesday at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, outside of Minneapolis.

