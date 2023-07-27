Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

CBP officers nab fugitive wanted for child sex abuse as he was crossing international bridge in Texas

Jorge Alberto Sausedo was nabbed while crossing the Anzalduas International Bridge from Mexico

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on Sunday nabbed a fugitive wanted for child sex crimes out of Harris County, Texas. 

Jorge Alberto Sausedo, 33, was crossing the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, when CBP officers encountered him. 

The officers secured Sausedo after discovering he was a possible match for an arrest warrant. During a secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 

Anzalduas International Bridge near the US-Mexico border

U.S. Army soldiers install barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, U.S. (REUTERS/Delcia Lopez)

Mission police took custody of Sausedo and transported him to a local jail pending extradition to Harris County, CBP said. He faces charges of indecency with a child and sexual abuse of a child – second-degree felonies in Texas. 

A file photo showing a CBP patch on an officer's jacket

FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch on the uniform of a chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol. CBP officers captured a fugitive waned for child sex crimes on Sunday. (CBP)

"Our vigilant CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "Especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children." 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 