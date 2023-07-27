CBP officers nab fugitive wanted for child sex abuse as he was crossing international bridge in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on Sunday nabbed a fugitive wanted for child sex crimes out of Harris County, Texas.

Jorge Alberto Sausedo, 33, was crossing the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, Texas, when CBP officers encountered him.

The officers secured Sausedo after discovering he was a possible match for an arrest warrant. During a secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Mission police took custody of Sausedo and transported him to a local jail pending extradition to Harris County, CBP said. He faces charges of indecency with a child and sexual abuse of a child – second-degree felonies in Texas.

"Our vigilant CBP officers screen all travelers entering the United States and are committed to bringing people to face their charges," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. "Especially those wanted for heinous crimes against children."