Caught on camera: Viral animal moments from 2022

We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite 'tails' from the animal kingdom, to remind you that there were some laugh-out-loud moments in 2022.

From an overly playful alligator to a camel who loves In-N-Out here is a list of some of the animals in videos that went viral in 2021.

Here are some of the year's most amusing animal moments:

‘Whale’ of a Good Time

A family fishing trip turned into a whale of a good time at the Jersey shore when they captured a humpback whale breaching in front of their eyes.

The father son duo were enjoying a fishing trip together when they noticed hundreds of fish begin jumping from the water.

Moments later, the surface of the water broke, and a huge humpback whale breached in front of their eyes. The massive whale crashed back into the water, knocking against their boat.

‘Beary’ Hungry

A bear with a big appetite was spotted snacking on a treat and stealing a bagel delivery from a porch in North Carolina.

Video from the homeowner's Ring camera shows the bear munching away on the bagel delivery.

The woman told Storyful a friend had sent her a box of bagels from New York City, and that she also leaves a snack box on her porch for delivery drivers who come by.

"We had a visitor help himself!" she said.

Freedom at Last!

A naughty Dachshund was caught using an American bulldog as a canine ladder to jump over a kitchen gate.

The one-year-old pup, Darcie, was caught on camera using her brother, Benson — an American Pocket Bulldog — as a step stool to get over the doggy gate put up in the kitchen by their owner.

‘Ball-Snatching’ Gator

An alligator in Florida decided to join a game of golf and the hilarious moment was caught on camera.

Golfers who were playing at Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida, were joined by the gator, who picked up one of their golf balls in its mouth and took off.

‘Christmas Vacation’ Moment in North Carolina

Chaos ensued after a rowdy squirrel snuck into one North Carolina family's home-just in time for the holidays.

The viral video catches the homeowner attempting to remove the invasive squirrel from their beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Commenters on the video noted the similarities between this families adventure and the famous squirrel scene from "Christmas Vacation."

A Heartwarming, Emotional Moment

An emotional video captured the moment a mother chimpanzee was reunited with her baby after being separated from it for two days following an emergency C-section operation at a Kansas zoo.

The video from Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita shows mother Mahale 48 hours after her C-section.

Her baby, Kucheza, had to stay in the hospital for two days due to complications, which led to an emotional reunion for the mother and baby.

Fries with that?

A man was filmed escorting a rescue camel through the drive-thru line at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The camel handler told onlookers that the animal's name is Fergie and that she is a 12-year-old rescue from Colorado who "loves French fries!"

