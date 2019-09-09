Expand / Collapse search
Transportation
Published
Coast Guard makes contact with crew members in stricken cargo ship off Georgia, all confirmed alive

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun
Rescuers made contact Monday with four crew members stuck inside a cargo ship that overturned and caught fire near a major port in Georgia over the weekend, and officials are now working to free the quartet from the massive vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier, listed "heavily" and then rolled over on its side early Sunday in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga., according to the Coast Guard.

Rescuers drilled a hole overnight through the ship's hull and made contact with the four crew members, who had been listed as missing.

"Extraction being planned," the Coast Guard tweeted.

