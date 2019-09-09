Coast Guard makes contact with crew members in stricken cargo ship off Georgia, all confirmed alive

Rescuers made contact Monday with four crew members stuck inside a cargo ship that overturned and caught fire near a major port in Georgia over the weekend, and officials are now working to free the quartet from the massive vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier, listed "heavily" and then rolled over on its side early Sunday in St. Simons Sound near Brunswick, Ga., according to the Coast Guard.

Rescuers drilled a hole overnight through the ship's hull and made contact with the four crew members, who had been listed as missing.

"Extraction being planned," the Coast Guard tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.