Cargo ship 'listing heavily' in Georgia port, crew evacuated, Coast Guard says

All marine traffic into a major port in Georgia was subject to suspension early Sunday after a large cargo ship overturned, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard's Seventh District said on Twitter that it was joined by local agencies with "multiple rescue assets" on the scene after the Golden Ray cargo vessel was "listing heavily" near St. Simons Sound, Ga.

"The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time," the Coast Guard said.

CALIFORNIA DIVE BOAT OWNERS FILE LAWSUIT TO AVOID LIABILITY AFTER DEADLY FIRE

Officials said that all vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is suspended unless approved by the captain of the port.

An image released by the Coast Guard showed the large ship turned to one side.

Further details on the status of the crew were not immediately available.

NTSB STARTS INTERVIEWING SURVIVORS, WITNESSES IN CALIFORNIA DIVE BOAT FIRE INVESTIGATION

The ship, a vehicles carrier, was built in 2017 and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands, according to the vesselfinder.com.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Port of Brunswick is a major deepwater port in Georgia, which is comprised of three terminals that makes up the facility, according to the Georgia Ports Authority.

"The port’s well-earned reputation for productivity and efficiency is heightened by its position as one of the fastest-growing auto and heavy machinery ports in North America," the GPA's website states. "Today, more than 12 major auto manufacturers, supported by three auto processors, utilize the Colonel’s Island Terminal."