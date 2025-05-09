Cardinal Dolan describes Pope XIV as 'citizen of the world,' will build bridges with Trump

Several prominent U.S. Catholic bishops and cardinals recalled the spiritual process of electing Pope Leo XIV this week, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York hailing the new pontiff as a "citizen of the world" who will seek to build bridges with President Donald Trump and other global leaders.

The six clergymen gave some insights into how they see the Pope Leo XIV papacy and said the quick conclave showed unity among the cardinals. They were speaking at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the Pontifical North American College in Rome on Friday.

"It should not startle us that we would look to Pope Leo as a bridge builder. That's what the Latin word ‘pontiff’ means, he's a bridge builder," Dolan said after being asked by a reporter if the pontiff would be a "counterweight" to Trump.

"Will he want to build bridges to Donald Trump? I suppose, but he would want to build bridges with the leader of every nation. So I don't think at all my brother Cardinals would have thought of him as a counterweight to any one person."

Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost, is the first American pope, and much emphasis has been made of his Chicago roots, with speakers blasting songs including "Born in the U.S.A." and "American Pie" as the cardinal electors gathered on stage. The stage was also decorated with Old Glory and a Vatican flag.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop emeritus of Galveston-Houston, conveyed his pride that they elected an American pope, the first in history.

"[Pope XIV] is really a citizen of the entire world, since he has spent so much of his ministry missionary work and zeal for Christ in South America in life in missionary work and zeal for work," DiNardo said. "Yes, he’s American and yes, he represents the big picture of the church."

Dolan agreed, noting the new pontiff is also a citizen of Peru, having spent three decades there as a missionary.

"He's a citizen of the world. He reminds us that we all have our true citizenship in heaven. As St. Paul taught us, and that is his role as universal pastor, where he comes from is sort of now a thing of the past," he said.

Several bishops likened Pope Leo XIV to a fusion of Popes Francis and Benedict, noting his blend of intellectual rigor and pastoral warmth while highlighting his Augustinian background and canon law expertise.

His choice of the name "Leo" was seen as significant, referencing both Pope Leo the Great and Leo XIII, signaling an intent to emphasize both strong leadership and social teaching.

DiNardo said that Leo the Great was pope in the fifth century when the church was "truly a mess" but he managed to save the city of Rome.

"He preached Christ crucified, and he preached him as truly Son of God," DiNardo said. "I think Pope Leo [XIV] is a wise, wise man, and he picks up one whose name has multiple figures from Leo the Great to Leo the 13th, all of whom can speak to us both on terms of social doctrine and in terms of doctrine of who Jesus is."

The bishops emphasized the spiritual, emotional and symbolic significance of the conclave. They described it as a deeply prayerful and unifying experience. The U.S. had 10 voting cardinals in the conclave, the second-highest number of any country.

Other speakers included: Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop of Newark; Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago; Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington; Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archbishop of Washington; and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S.A.

Asked about the reported simplicity of the meals the cardinals were served during the conclave, Dolan joked: "Let's just say it was a good, good, good impetus to get this over with."