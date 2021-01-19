Capitol riot suspect who allegedly assaulted officers with baseball bat surrenders to police: feds

A Capitol riot suspect has turned himself in to authorities after allegedly attacking police officers, punching one cop and swinging at others with a baseball bat during the storming of the federal building earlier this month, according to recent court papers.

Emanuel Jackson surrendered to Washington, D.C.’s, Metropolitan Police Department on Monday, when he admitted that he was involved in the violence of Jan. 6 and went further to positively identify himself in images from the day’s events and admitted to assaulting the officers, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday in D.C. federal court.

Several photos and videos from the Capitol siege show Jackson wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a tan backpack and a blue face mask that, at times, is below his nose or mouth.

As a mob made its way up the stairs to the U.S. Capitol Building’s Senate Wing entrance around 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, Jackson was allegedly seen on surveillance video "making a fist and repeatedly striking a U.S. Capitol Police officer … while attempting to forcefully enter the building," court papers state.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m., when the crowd overpowered the officers, Jackson was allegedly one of the first people through the doors.

Hours later, at approximately 4:50 p.m., as the crowd confronted police at the entrance to the Capitol Building’s West Terrance, Jackson appeared to purportedly be armed with a metal baseball bat.

"The defendant is observed repeatedly striking a group of both U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan Police Department uniformed officers with the baseball bat," court papers further allege.

He was charged Monday with assaulting an officer of the United States; assaulting an officer of the U.S. with a deadly or dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; unlawful entry and physical violence on restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint.

An attorney was not yet listed in court records, and Jackson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police officials previously said 56 MPD and Capitol Police (USCP) officers were injured during the siege. One USCP officer, Brian Sicknick, later died as a result of injuries suffered that day.

Four other people, including Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, died during the insurrection.