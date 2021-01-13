Washington's security preps in high gear for inauguration
Thousands of National Guard forces have been called to the DC area ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration, as the House considers impeaching President Trump a second time.
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - JANUARY 13: Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard stand in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand guard during a protest in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., gives troops a tour in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021Christian Galdabini Fox News
Members of the military stand guard outside Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in response to supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Fencing preparations at the Washington MonumentMark Bautista
Fencing preparations at the Capitol Hill Washington DCMark Bautista
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021, in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amid fears of new violence. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching US President Donald Trump. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
12 January 2021- Washington DC- Members of the National Guard assemble on Capitol Hill. Photo Credit: Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA No Use Germany.
National Guard members sleep before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: U.S. National Guard troops stand guard at the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021, in Washington, DC. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amid fears of new violence. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/National-Guard-Washington-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/National-Guard-Washington-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/National-Guard-Washington-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/01/918/516/National-Guard-Washington-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Members of the National Guard gather at the Capitol Visitor Center, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington as the House of Representatives continues with its fast-moving House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
