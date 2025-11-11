California university students' third attempt to form TPUSA chapter denied

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A third attempt by students at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego to establish a school-supported Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter was denied by the university's Associated Student Body (ASB) Board of Directors.

The decision was announced in an email sent to students by university President Kerry Fulcher Nov. 5.

"I felt silenced when I got that email," said Luke Cole, the elected secretary of the chapter and a third-year student at the university. "I felt like I couldn’t speak anymore."

The email, obtained by Fox News Digital, said the motion was brought to a vote by the ASB Board of Directors and failed to pass after a review process. The email expressed concerns over the organization’s Professor Watchlist. According to TPUSA's website, the Professor Watchlist aims to "expose and document" professors who discriminate against conservative students.

"While the applicants indicated they would not participate in the watchlist, their application included phrasing that mirrors language used on TPUSA’s website in connection with it," Fulcher wrote in the email. "That practice is not aligned with ASB’s purpose of fostering constructive communication and interaction between students, faculty, and administration."

The email also cited the club's intent to affiliate with TPUSA Faith, an initiative that aims to "unite the Church" and "eliminate wokeism," according to its website. Fulcher said that was a violation of the university's church and parachurch policies.

"This policy is in place to ensure that outside churches or ministry organizations, however well-intentioned, do not duplicate efforts already being led by our campus ministry team and use university resources to advance their own programming," Fulcher wrote in the email.

Fulcher said the authority to approve or deny student-initiated clubs rests solely with the ASB Board of Directors. According to PLNU's website, the school hosts a "B.R.E.A.K." club which "emphasizes the importance of gender equality on a school campus." Hosts discuss issues such as "privilege" and "gender justice."

The school also hosts a "Center for Justice and Reconciliation" group that focuses on "immigration and racial justice" and allows students to "process injustices in their communities," according to the website.

The decision has left students crestfallen. Ginger Friess, a first-year student at the university, told Fox News Digital that, after Charlie Kirk’s death, she felt called to serve her campus through founding a TPUSA chapter.

"For me, it was about finding truth and making space for that on this campus," said Friess. "I watched students and faculty, who identified as Christian, celebrate human death on campus … and I was deeply troubled by that.

"[Kirk] invited all people, all students on campus to an open mic. We want to open up the conversation."

Brooklyn Stratton, a third-year student at PLNU and elected vice president of TPUSA Point Loma, said she and other young conservatives felt targeted on college campuses after Kirk’s death.

"I just wanted to make a community for other students who [were] also feeling this way to get together," said Stratton. "College is our formative years. … I feel like not giving people the opportunity to explore which side of politics they’re on doesn't align with free speech at all."

The formation of a TPUSA chapter was also rejected twice in 2021, according to the campus’ student newspaper.

Associate Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs Lora Flemming shared in a statement with Fox News Digital that the university is a place where "students from a variety of backgrounds are welcomed into a community shaped by faith."

"The outcome of this club application should not be misunderstood as a departure from our Christian mission or a rejection of conservative perspectives," Flemming said in the statement. "Calling into question the university’s Christian identity or discrediting our ASB leaders because of disagreement over this club decision is not reflective of how Christians are called to engage with one another in truth and grace."

Friess shared that her grandfather was one of Turning Point USA’s first donors in 2012, motivating her to begin a chapter herself.

"Ultimately, I hope to create loving people. People that are willing to have the boldness to advocate for the eternal goodness for others," said Friess. "And also to equip conservative students with a heart for Christ."

Despite the students’ efforts being denied, they made clear this was not the end for TPUSA in Point Loma. The students shared that they were looking into the appeal process and meeting off campus.

"My school is really trying hard to stay neutral, but the way they’re staying neutral really isn’t neutral at all," said Stratton. "I guess the question I’m wondering is, ‘Is my administration at Point Loma Nazarene University giving a space for not only diversity of being but diversity of thought?’"

Fox News Digital contacted PLNU ASB’s President Kenzie Lopez and Director of Student Relations Nathan Blanco. Blanco declined to comment and Lopez did not respond before the time of publication.