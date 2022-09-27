Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California teen subject of Amber Alert killed in shootout between father and deputies, authorities say

An Amber Alert was issued for Savanna Graziano, 15, after her mother was murdered during a domestic violence incident, San Bernardino County authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California teenage girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert after her mother was murdered died Tuesday during a shootout between deputies and her father, her alleged abductor, who was also killed, authorities said.

Savanna Graziano, 15, was allegedly kidnaped by Anthony Graziano, who is accused of killing the girl's mother Monday in Fontana, a small suburb located 50 miles east of Los Angeles. She was killed after her father exchanged gunfire with authorities during a miles-long vehicle chase, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's department received a call from a citizen who said they spotted Anthony Graziano's vehicle mentioned in the Amber Alert, Dicus said. 

CALIFORNIA INMATE ON DEATH ROW DIES OF NATURAL CAUSES

Savannah Graziano, abducted by her father this week, was killed amid a shootout with law enforcement on Tuesday on a highway in California's high desert, authorities said. 

Savannah Graziano, abducted by her father this week, was killed amid a shootout with law enforcement on Tuesday on a highway in California's high desert, authorities said.  (Fontana Police Department via AP)

Authorities tried stopping the vehicle and Graziano led them on a chase in the Barstow area and through multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. He shot at deputies during the pursuit and put "several rounds through the windshield of the patrol unit," Dicus said.  

The suspect exchanged multiple rounds with deputies before his vehicle eventually became disabled on Interstate 15 in the Victorville area, Dicus said. 

A firefight ensued between Graziano and authorities. When the vehicle stopped, the teen girl exited wearing tactical gear and began running toward deputies before she collapsed to the ground during the gunfire.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Dicus did not say if she was struck by bullets fired by her father or deputies or if she also shot at deputies.

Anthony John Graziano, 45, and his teenage daughter he abducted a day earlier were killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday.

Anthony John Graziano, 45, and his teenage daughter he abducted a day earlier were killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday. (Fontana Police Department via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony Graziano was pronounced dead at the scene of the shootout, Dicus said. He said investigators found a rifle inside the suspect's truck.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.