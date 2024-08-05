California Park Fire grows to over 400K acres; hot, dry weather to challenge firefighters

Firefighters fighting the Park Fire in northern California have the more than 400,000-acre blaze 34% contained, though hot and dry conditions are expected to present a challenge in the coming days.

As of Monday morning, the Park Fire had burned 402,042, or 628,000 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

On July 24, 42-year-old Ronnie Dean Stout II of Chico, California, was allegedly seen pushing a vehicle that was on fire into a gully near the Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park, sending it down a 60-foot embankment.

Witnesses claim Stout was seen calmly leaving the area by blending in with other citizens who were in the area and fleeing the rapidly evolving fire.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUSHING TORCHED CAR DOWN EMBANKMENT, SPARKING MASSIVE FIRE

Since the fire started, about 640 structures have been destroyed, and 52 other structures have been damaged between Butte and Tehama counties, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials said Monday morning that a large dry air mass with increasing temperatures was moving into the area, which will challenge crews on the northeast corner of the inferno.

FBI OFFERING $10,000 REWARD FOR INFO LEADING TO ARREST OF SUSPECTS IN DEADLY NEW MEXICO WILDFIRES

In a briefing on the fire, crews were encouraged to remain focused, flexible and aggressive as they battled the smoke and flames to close off gaps and strategically move resources around to areas where unfavorable conditions will likely increase the probability of fire activity.

THOUSANDS FLEE CANADA'S JASPER NATIONAL PARK AS WILDFIRE SPREADS TO TOWN

There are currently about 6,600 crew members battling the fire, along with 44 helicopters, 536 fire engines, 196 bulldozers, 154 water tenders and 132 crews, Cal Fire notes on its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, the Park Fire burned its way into California’s history books as the fourth-largest fire on record.

Reuters contributed to this report.