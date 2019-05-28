California man accused of vandalizing vehicles in Donald Trump mask

This guy is in yuge trouble.

California deputies reportedly did a “double take” when they saw a man in a Donald Trump mask slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle on Memorial Day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said deputies came across the masked vandal during patrol checks of local businesses around 4 a.m. Monday in Laguna Hills.

“They had to do a double take when they saw a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle,” the department said.

But Trump mask aside, officials said the perpetrator was no joke and carried a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft shotgun and a helmet.

“His vehicle also had white/amber takedown lights affixed to his windshield and fake license plates,” the department said.

Authorities identified the masked man as 56-year-old Rory Zimmerman, according to KTLA-TV. He was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

The station reported the vandalized vehicles were owned by a business that once employed Zimmerman.

Online records showed Zimmerman was released on bond from the Orange County Jail.

The jail listed his occupation as unemployed.