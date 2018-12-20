5 California deputies attacked, injured by jail inmates: sheriff's office

Five deputies at a California correctional facility were hospitalized after they were attacked by inmates on Thursday morning.

The attacks happened around 7:30 a.m. as inmates were exchanging items in a hallway at the Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The jail was placed on a temporary lockdown following the incident, which officials said was "quickly controlled."

Officials said that five deputies and one inmate were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Several other inmates who were involved were examined and returned to their jail cells.

The county's sheriff-elect, Don Barnes, placed blame on the state's Assembly Bill 109, which was passed by voters in 2011 and transfers state prisoners to county jails.

“Inmate on staff assaults are not new, but we have seen a rapid increase since AB109 took effect,” Barnes said in a statement. “Our deputies in custody operations are tasked with the tremendous duty to maintain order and control with individuals who have proven that they cannot follow society’s laws.”

Barnes continued: "Our deputies and civilian staff do an exceptional job, and we are grateful that despite the desire of the inmates to harm them, no one was seriously injured."