Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

California man arrested after violent assault, kidnapping of estranged girlfriend caught on doorbell footage

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Man arrested after doorbell camera captures woman being dragged, severely assaultedVideo

Man arrested after doorbell camera captures woman being dragged, severely assaulted

Raw video: The Arcadia Police Department arrest 27-year-old suspect Robert Michael Mendez on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Police in California arrested a man after doorbell footage from an Arcadia home allegedly showed him dragging his estranged girlfriend by the hair and threatening to kill her as she screamed out for help in the middle of the night.

Robert Michael Mendez, 27, was charged Monday with suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment after Arcadia Police say they received footage of him dragging and assaulting an unidentified woman the previous night, FOX11 reported.

 FLORIDA BOY, 15, DIED WHILE ‘PROTECTING’ SISTER, 5, FROM HOME INVASION, SUSPECT ARRESTED WITH SEVERAL STAB WOUNDS 

Police received Ring doorbell footage taken from a residence in the area of Santa Anita Avenue and Camino Real Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. Sunday that appeared to show a man, later identified as Mendez, dragging a woman who had showed up on the property begging for help.

Robert Michael Mendez, 27, was charged Monday with suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment. 

Robert Michael Mendez, 27, was charged Monday with suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment.  (Arcadia Police Department )

“No! No! No!” the woman screamed out as she desperately knocked on the door. That’s when the man identified as Mendez runs over and grabs the victim by her hair, violently dragging her with one hand across the yard.

As the two struggle, the man police say is Mendez can be heard yelling at the woman to “get up” as she screams out for anyone to help her.

“Get up now or I will kill you,” he is heard saying in the footage.

An investigation on Monday led police to a home in the 1500 block of S. Santa Anita Avenue, where they discovered Mendez and the woman, who was “significantly injured.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM 

Her injuries were so severe she was hospitalized immediately, FOX11 reported.

Police learned that the victim was estranged to Mendez and that he had held her against her will since the attack Sunday night.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.