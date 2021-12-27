Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California cop injured, homicide suspect dead after OnStar shuts down truck on hours-long police chase

Roberto Cazares Salgado allegedly shot and killed a man in his Vista, California, driveway before leading police on a chase up Interstate 5

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A fleeing homicide suspect in California led officers from three jurisdictions on an hours-long car chase before they discovered the vehicle had an OnStar device and could be shut down with an electronic signal.

Roberto Salgado, 39, was wanted in connection with a Sunday shooting in Vista, California, when an Escondido police officer spotted him driving about 30 miles north of San Diego with a woman in his car at 11:19 p.m. PT Sunday.

He took off and led officers from Escondido, Oceanside and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on a roughly three-hour car chase, Lt. Bode Berreth, an Escondido police spokesman, said Monday. 

FILE - An aerial photo taken above Escondido, California.

FILE - An aerial photo taken above Escondido, California. (Thomas De Wever)

NORTH CAROLINA RING DOORBELL VID SHOWS MAN PUNCHING AND DRAGGING WOMAN; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Salgado drove up Interstate 5, then circled back to Escondido, according to investigators.

At some point, officers threw down a spike strip and punctured three of his tires, Berreth said, but he kept driving anyway.

Then police discovered the pickup was equipped with OnStar, GM’s vehicular emergency services subsidiary, and the company shut it down remotely at around 2:50 a.m. Monday. Berreth said it was the first time that he’s aware of that OnStar stepped in to remotely disable a fleeing suspect’s vehicle.

OnStar did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. GM’s corporate offices were closed all week.

VIRGINIA'S ‘SHOPPING CART KILLER’ IN CUSTODY AFTER 4 BODIES DISCOVERED

Once Salgado’s truck came to a stop, he hopped out and allegedly opened fire on two responding officers, striking one. They returned fire. Salgado was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Berreth said that the injured officer’s vest stopped the bullet – but a fragment or some other object struck him in the side.

"The bullet hit him in the vest," he said. "There was some piece of material that penetrated into his left flank."

The results of a ballistics investigation were not yet available.

"I did speak with him this morning," Berreth said. "He seemed to be in good spirits. He was walking. He was moving. He was doing well."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Salgado allegedly gunned down 42-year-old Florencio Rodriguez in his Vista driveway early Sunday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

When police finally stopped him early Monday morning, his female cousin was in the passenger seat. Authorities said she was not considered a suspect.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @mikerreports. If you've got a tip, you can email him at Michael.Ruiz@Fox.com.

Your Money