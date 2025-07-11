Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

California clinic staffers seek to shield ICE agents from detaining Honduran landscaper

California medical workers physically blocked ICE agents and reported a 'kidnapping' during arrest of illegal Honduran immigrant

Greg Norman
Published
California medical center staff attempt to block ICE agents from making arrest Video

California medical center staff attempt to block ICE agents from making arrest

Staff at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center were captured on video on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, attempting to block ICE officers from making an arrest. (Credit: Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice/AP)

Staff at a California surgical center were captured on video trying to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from arresting a Honduran landscaper this week, with one telling a federal officer "you don’t even have a warrant for him." 

The tense scene unfolded Tuesday at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center, located about 30 miles east of Los Angeles. 

"Get your hands off of him," one staff member in blue scrubs is heard saying, shielding the man from an immigration agent. "Let him go. You need to get out." 

The Department of Homeland Security said on X that ICE officers "conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest two illegal aliens" and "Officers in clearly marked ICE bulletproof vests approached the illegal alien targets as they exited a vehicle." 

ICE agent confronted by medical clinic staff in California

A staff member is seen trying to get in the way of an ICE agent attempting to arrest a Honduran landscaper at the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center in California on Tuesday, July 8. (Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice/AP)

"One of the illegal aliens, Denis Guillen-Solis who is from Honduras, fled on foot to evade law enforcement. He ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center where hospital staff assaulted law enforcement and drug the officer and illegal alien into the facility," it added. 

"Then, the staff attempted to obstruct the arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving, and even called the cops claiming there was a ‘kidnapping,’" Homeland Security also said. 

Javier Hernandez, executive director of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, told the Associated Press that agents eventually arrested the Honduran man following the struggle inside the clinic that was captured on video. 

ICE arrest in California

The Department of Homeland Security said "staff attempted to obstruct the arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving, and even called the police claiming there was a ‘kidnapping.'" (Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice/AP)

Hernandez added that the man was sending money to Honduras to help his mother with her dialysis treatments. 

The incident is one of the latest in a growing series of confrontations with federal immigration officers. 

In another incident Tuesday, protesters were seen clashing with ICE agents wielding batons outside the San Francisco Immigration Court. 

Ontario, California ICE arrest

An ICE agent is seen trying to bring the immigrant into custody on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Ontario, Calif. (Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice/AP)

Protesters also clashed with federal authorities Thursday during an immigration operation north of Los Angeles at a marijuana farm allegedly employing illegal immigrants. 

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.