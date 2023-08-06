Expand / Collapse search
California bear ‘Hank the Tank’ captured after string of home invasions

The bear acquired its name based on the public's visual observations of multiple bears responsible for home invasions

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
California wildlife officials have captured a massive black bear dubbed "Hank the Tank," after a string of home invasions over the past year. 

Wildlife biologists for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) captured the large female black bear and three cubs early Friday. 

The department saID the bear is responsible for nearly two dozen DNA-confirmed home break-ins and extensive property damage in the South Lake Tahoe area between February 2022 and May 2023. 

CDFW says the bear is one of multiple bears identified by the public as "Hank the Tank" based on visual observations. 

Hank the Tank black bear

This large black bear is one of multiple bears identified by the public last year as "Hank the Tank" based on visual observations, CDFW says.  (CDFW)

The bear is being transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colorado

The cubs will potentially be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue, a CDFW-permitted wildlife rehabilitation facility in the hopes they can discontinue their negative behavior learned while accompanying their mother on home invasions, CDFW said.

The agency hopes to release the cubs back into the wild. 

