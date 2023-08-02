Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

Black bear, cub killed after attacking man in his southeastern Idaho home

Black, grizzly bears both live in Idaho, attacks are uncommon

Associated Press
A black bear that was with a cub attacked a man as he opened his garage door in southeastern Idaho, wildlife officials said.

The attack happened Monday at the man’s home in the Henderson Canyon area near Victor, Idaho Fish and Game officials said on the department's website.

The injured man then called wildlife officials. Wildlife officers found the female bear and its cub nearby and killed them in the interest of public safety, officials said.

Adult black bear with cubs

A mother black bear is pictured playing with her cubs. A black bear and cub in Idaho were killed by wildlife officials after attacking a man in his garage. (W. Drew Senter, Longleaf Photography via Getty Images)

Both black bears and grizzly bears live in Idaho. But officials said attacks such as this one are uncommon.

Victor is west of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.