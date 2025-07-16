Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

California authorities take 21 children into custody amid surrogacy scheme investigation

Children between 2 months and 13 years old now in care of child welfare agency

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California authorities are investigating a possible surrogacy scam after they rescued 21 children linked to a Los Angeles-area couple.

Fifteen children taken from the couple's home — as well as an additional six children discovered living elsewhere — are now under the care of a child-welfare agency. The children were between the ages of 2 months and 13 years old, The Associated Press reported.

LAWFUL PERMANENT RESIDENT ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE DRUGGED CHILD ACROSS SOUTHERN BORDER

The children's legal parents are believed to be 38-year-old Silvia Zhang and 65-year-old Guojun Xuan, according to AP.

California Couple Surrogacy

The home of Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan is seen on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Arcadia, California, where a number of children were removed from the couple's home after a child abuse allegation in May, according to Arcadia police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"We believe one or two were born biologically to the mother," Arcadia Police Lt. Kollin Cieadlo said. "There are some surrogates who have come forward and said they were surrogates for the children."

GUATEMALAN NATIONAL INDICTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SMUGGLING TEEN GIRL INTO THE US

Authorities were tipped off after the couple was arrested earlier this year when a hospital reported that their baby had a traumatic head injury. However, neglect charges were not formally pursued, according to Arcadia police.

California Couple Surrogacy

An aerial view shows the home of Silvia Zhang and Guojun Xuan on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Arcadia, California, where a number of children were removed from the couple's home after a child abuse allegation in May, according to Arcadia police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Cieadlo said Zhang had what appeared to be legitimate birth certificates for the many children which list her as their mother, and the duo had told police that they "wanted a large family," according to AP.

FIVE ILLEGALS CHARGED IN ALLEGED MARITIME HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPT THAT LEFT CHILD DEAD

"I'm not familiar with how the surrogacy laws work," Cieadlo said. "We need to do a much deeper dive."

Police siren

Law enforcement removed 15 children from the couple's home. (iStock)

Los Angeles TV stations quoted several women who claimed to be surrogate mothers for Zhang and Xuan, according to AP.

A company was previously registered at the couple's address called Mark Surrogacy Investment LLC. The business license was terminated last month, AP reported, citing business records with the California Secretary of State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arcadia Police and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.