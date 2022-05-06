Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

CA murder suspect caught thanks to TikTok is found guilty in girlfriend's slaying

The tipster who eventually spotted Sosa at a nightclub recognized the murder suspect from TikTok

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
LA Sheriff Villanueva says deputies making arrests, but cases ‘fall apart’ when they reach DA Gascon Video

LA Sheriff Villanueva says deputies making arrests, but cases ‘fall apart’ when they reach DA Gascon

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In May 2021, the friend of Daisy Delao, a murdered California woman, sought help on TikTok in catching the 19-year-old's killer.

On Wednesday, an Oakland jury found suspect Victor Sosa, Delao's boyfriend, guilty of first-degree murder, Los Angeles County documents show. 

Victor Sosa

Victor Sosa (LA County Sheriff's Department)

Delao stabbed Delao to death on Feb. 23, 2021, outside her residence. He remained on the run until he was arrested in July of that year thanks to a TikTok video from Delao's friend that went viral and now has more than 10,000 views.

LA DA GASCON TRIED TO REDUCE POTENTIAL SENTENCING ENHANCEMENTS FOR MOTHER ACCUSED OF MURDERING DAUGHTER

"This is my beautiful friend Daisy," the video says, along with photos of Delao. "She was full of life and had many dreams she was close to achieving. She taught me to rise above the negative input of others. On February 23 she was murdered just outside of her complex. Daisy has not received the justice she deserves. Her murderer is still walking free."

The video then displays a series of photos of Sosa and a detective's phone number. Delao's friend then pleads with anyone in the TikTok community who sees Sosa to contact authorities.

Surely enough, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said the tipster who eventually spotted Sosa at a nightclub in Rosarito and called in the sighting to authorities. The tipster recognized the murder suspect from TikTok, according to FOX 11 LA.

1400 block of Long Beach Avenue in Compton, California. 

1400 block of Long Beach Avenue in Compton, California.  (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No matter how many years he gets in jail, I can never get her back. Never. He stole so much from me," Delao’s mother, Susana Salas, told the outlet at the time.

Sosa's trial began in February 2022 after he pleaded not guilty, and jury deliberations began and ended on Wednesday.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.