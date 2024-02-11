Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Robbery - Theft

Buddhist monks in Brooklyn robbed at gunpoint after thieves break into temple

The suspects remain at large as of Sunday

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Woman struck by gunfire in New York City store Video

Woman struck by gunfire in New York City store

A gunshot was fired at police near W 49th St & 6th Ave in Midtown Manhattan of New York City. The suspects were possibly fleeing a shooting on Broadway near W 42nd St.

A trio of armed men forced their way into a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon and made off with handfuls of cash. 

brooklyn buddhist temple robbery

Investigators on the scene after a robbery at a Brooklyn Buddhist temple.  (Peter Gerber/Fox News Digital )

The armed robbery took place at Watt Samakki-Dhammikaram at 26 Rugby Road in Flatbush around 2:30 p.m. 

brooklyn buddhist temple robbery

The robbers were reported to have broken into the Buddhist temple through the back.  (Peter Gerber/Fox News Digital )

The NYPD said four monks were inside the temple when the armed robbers broke into the back. At least one of the armed robbers pulled a gun on the monks, demanding they turn over money and property. 

MIGRANT MOPED GANG STEALING PHONES, HACKING VICTIMS' BANK ACCOUNTS, NYPD WARNS

brooklyn buddhist temple robbery

The Buddhist temple is located on 26 Rugby Rd in Brooklyn.  (Peter Gerber/Fox News Digital )

The trio, believed to be all men, fled on foot, northbound on Rugby Road. The suspects remain at large as of Sunday evening. 

brooklyn buddhist temple robbery

An NYPD officers on the scene after a robbery.  (Peter Gerber/Fox News Digital )

"The monks are so scared now, they are so frightened," Kim Duong, 52, told The New York Daily News. "It’s lucky no one was hurt." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the temple for further comment.   

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 