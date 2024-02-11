Buddhist monks in Brooklyn robbed at gunpoint after thieves break into temple

A trio of armed men forced their way into a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon and made off with handfuls of cash.

The armed robbery took place at Watt Samakki-Dhammikaram at 26 Rugby Road in Flatbush around 2:30 p.m.

The NYPD said four monks were inside the temple when the armed robbers broke into the back. At least one of the armed robbers pulled a gun on the monks, demanding they turn over money and property.

The trio, believed to be all men, fled on foot, northbound on Rugby Road. The suspects remain at large as of Sunday evening.

"The monks are so scared now, they are so frightened," Kim Duong, 52, told The New York Daily News. "It’s lucky no one was hurt."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the temple for further comment.