Breonna Taylor, David McAtee deaths: Louisville Metro Council launches probe into law enforcement, city admin

A government oversight committee in Louisville, Ky., is launching an investigation into Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration in connection with the police-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor, according to local reports.

The Louisville Metro Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee called for the investigation Monday and the full council reportedly approved it unanimously Tuesday night.

It was sponsored by committee Chairman Brent Ackerson, a Democrat, and Vice Chairman Anthony Piagentini, a Republican.

The probe will examine the administration’s handling of the Taylor case, the death of David McAtee and recent protests in the city.

To avoid conflicts with ongoing investigations into both deaths, the council’s probe will begin with the administration’s response to protests they prompted, Ackerson told local news outlet WLKY.

Taylor was killed by Louisville police during the execution of a no-knock search warrant of her home on March 13. The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times when officers rushed through her door in search of a male suspect who did not live in the apartment complex and turned out to have already been in custody.

The FBI is investigating her death, and the Louisville Metro Police Department announced the firing of Brett Hankison, a detective involved in the raid, near the end of June.

McAtee, a barbecue cook in the city, was shot and killed at his restaurant by a National Guard member on May 31. Two police officers and two guardmen were returning fire after he discharged a handgun of his own, state investigators later said.

But the circumstances leading up to the exchange of gunfire have drawn criticism. Authorities have released video that appears to show officers fired pepper balls in his direction first.

Mayor Fischer fired the city's police chief after the shooting because Louisville officers did not have body cameras running during the incident.

Fischer has faced criticism from both the police department and city residents in recent weeks over his handling of the protests – with officers walking out on the mayor during a roll-call in June and protesters drowning him out during a news conference earlier this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.