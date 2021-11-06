Boston police officer stabbed in neck suspect killed: report

A police officer in Boston was stabbed in the neck Saturday night after responding to a domestic violence call on Ingleside Street in Dorchester, officials confirm.

Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long said Saturday evening "this is still an active investigation" and that interviews into what happened are still being conducted.

Upon officers reaching the third floor of the building, Long said one officer was stabbed in the neck and another officer then shot the suspect. Long said the officer who was stabbed," along with another officer, were being medically evaluated.

According to a report from CBS Boston, the suspect was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. The report also noted that a knife was recovered at the scene.

At this time, the identities of the suspect and the officer who was stabbed, have not been released. The identity of the officer who shot the suspect has also not been released.

An investigation into what occurred is being conducted by the Suffolk District County Attorney’s Office.