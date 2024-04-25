Emerson College anti-Israel agitators clash with Boston police; 4 officers injured, over 100 arrested

Boston police arrested 108 demonstrators at Emerson College on Thursday morning and said four officers were injured in clashes with anti-Israel agitators.

A police spokesman confirmed to Fox News Digital that three officers suffered minor injuries, while one officer was more seriously injured. None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening.

No protesters in custody have reported injuries at this time, the spokesman added. All 108 will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Thursday.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said on Wednesday night that he contacted Emerson College about complaints regarding protesters blocking public access.

"I firmly believe in freedom of speech, but we cannot block public access," he wrote on X. "Violations of city ordinances must be addressed. Tents in public right of ways must come down."

The unlawful camping ordinance bans individuals from setting up tents and tarps on public property.

An Emerson student told WCVB that an announcement was made at 1 a.m. that anyone who remained at the anti-Israel encampment off Boylston Place Alley, which is not solely owned by Emerson College, would be arrested. Boston police officers walked out of the Massachusetts Transportation Building at 2 a.m. and entered the crowded alley, according to the outlet.

Students described officers having to drag protesters who were resisting arrest out of the alley.

Meanwhile, other anti-Israel encampments have popped up across Boston at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tufts University and, most recently, Harvard Yard.

On Wednesday, anti-Israel protesters were seen in social media video swarming Harvard Yard and rapidly setting up tents for a "Gaza solidarity encampment" in a frenetic manner.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, dozens of activists slept overnight in more than 30 tents pitched in Harvard Yard and vowed to remain until the Ivy League school meets their demands, including divesting from companies with ties to Israel and essentially boycotting the Jewish state.

Harvard President Alan Garber said he would not rule out police action against the encampment.