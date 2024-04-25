Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston

Emerson College anti-Israel agitators clash with Boston police; 4 officers injured, over 100 arrested

Emerson College anti-Israel encampment protesters clash with Boston police

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel agitators clash with Boston police Video

Anti-Israel agitators clash with Boston police

Boston police officers arrested multiple anti-Israel protesters early Thursday. (Credit: X/@DSAWorkingMass)

Boston police arrested 108 demonstrators at Emerson College on Thursday morning and said four officers were injured in clashes with anti-Israel agitators.

A police spokesman confirmed to Fox News Digital that three officers suffered minor injuries, while one officer was more seriously injured. None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening. 

No protesters in custody have reported injuries at this time, the spokesman added. All 108 will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court later Thursday. 

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said on Wednesday night that he contacted Emerson College about complaints regarding protesters blocking public access. 

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CONTINUE NATIONWIDE DISRUPTIONS WITH ESCALATIONS AT USC, HARVARD AND COLUMBIA

Emerson College anti-Israel protesters block Boston alley

Anti-Israel demonstrators near Emerson College continue their encampment in the 2B Alley off Boylston Street in Boston on April 22, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"I firmly believe in freedom of speech, but we cannot block public access," he wrote on X. "Violations of city ordinances must be addressed. Tents in public right of ways must come down." 

The unlawful camping ordinance bans individuals from setting up tents and tarps on public property. 

An Emerson student told WCVB that an announcement was made at 1 a.m. that anyone who remained at the anti-Israel encampment off Boylston Place Alley, which is not solely owned by Emerson College, would be arrested. Boston police officers walked out of the Massachusetts Transportation Building at 2 a.m. and entered the crowded alley, according to the outlet. 

Students described officers having to drag protesters who were resisting arrest out of the alley. 

Emerson students camp out in Boston alley at anti-Israel protest

Emerson College students camp out near Boylston Street on April 22, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS HE'LL ‘FIRE THE RADICAL LEFT’ FROM COLLEGES, FOCUS ON ‘DEFENDING’ AMERICAN ‘TRADITION’ IF ELECTED

Meanwhile, other anti-Israel encampments have popped up across Boston at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tufts University and, most recently, Harvard Yard. 

On Wednesday, anti-Israel protesters were seen in social media video swarming Harvard Yard and rapidly setting up tents for a "Gaza solidarity encampment" in a frenetic manner.

Boston protester tent with anti-Semitic slogan

An antisemitic slogan is seen on one of the tents in an alley off Boylston Street. ( Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

According to the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, dozens of activists slept overnight in more than 30 tents pitched in Harvard Yard and vowed to remain until the Ivy League school meets their demands, including divesting from companies with ties to Israel and essentially boycotting the Jewish state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvard President Alan Garber said he would not rule out police action against the encampment. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 