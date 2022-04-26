Boston juveniles hurling racial slurs, 'terrorizing' downtown arrested again in McDonald's brawl: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three juveniles from the same group of minors accused of stomping on a woman in downtown Boston last week, allegedly targeting her in an unprovoked attack because of her race and hairstyle, were arrested again on Monday after allegedly assaulting McDonald’s employees and police officers.

This comes as the Boston Police Department has described in police reports over the past several weeks "a recent barrage of juvenile incidents" withing District A-1 "involving young teenagers fighting in public, causing disturbances inside businesses, vandalizing storefronts by smashing glass window with blunt objects, aggravated assaults, assaults on police officers, and civil rights violations."

The Boston Herald reported that three juveniles were arrested early Monday morning in connection to an incident that erupted at the Roxbury McDonald’s at 301 Warren St around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

BOSTON JUVENILES' BROAD DAYLIGHT BEATING OF WOMAN ALLEGEDLY TARGETED FOR RACE, HAIRSTYLE CAPTURED ON VIDEO

A police report says a group of minors began throwing rocks and water bottles at customers and employees in the drive thru. One of the workers responded by throwing items back at the minors.

When a cup of soda splashed onto one of the teen’s jeans, the juvenile allegedly came inside and punched the worker in the face. Boston 25 reported the worker dialed 911 but refused medical treatment.

The group of minors came back less than an hour later to try to fight employees, and one of them was spotted allegedly swinging a metal cane toward the restaurant’s lights.

The kids took off running but were apprehended by police around the corner. A police report says one of the juveniles hurled racial slurs at an officer and threatened to "f--- him up."

The minors allegedly struck one of the officers and kicked another in the genitals. Three were apprehended but because of their ages were not held in custody and were returned to their parents, Boston 25 reported.

Local news reports say the three minors were part of the same group of juveniles accused of beating down a 20-year-old woman in broad daylight in an attack in the Downtown Crossing area.

A police report says the victim told investigators a group of as many as 20 Black girls swarmed around her and called her "a white b---- with braids." The victim said she identified as "Hispanic" and tried to leave, but the group came up from behind, grabbed her by the hair and began punching and kicking her.

Five juveniles were charged in connection to the incident captured on video. The police report said the juveniles, including one as young as age 12, were trying to instigate a violent confrontation with police and hurled "rude and racially motivated insults" at officers placing some of them under arrest.

The report also cites "a specific group of violent juveniles terrorizing the Downtown Crossing area."

Last month, an 81-year-old man was assaulted by a group of four juveniles, described as one Black boy and three Black girls, while he was eating a hamburger at a different McDonald’s on Washington Street.

According to a police report, they smacked him in the head and nailed him with whip cream before later moving on to a nearby bar and grill. The group allegedly requested alcohol but were denied service, then began shouting "Black Lives Matter" and hurled racial slurs and spat on patrons.

They shattered a door as they were escorted out, the police report said. Just days later, the same group allegedly punched a female victim who refused to buy them ice cream and again shouted racial slurs.